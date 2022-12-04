Oswestry streets are abuzz for Christmas parade

To infinity, and beyond! Buzz Lightyear attending the Oswestry Christmas Parade.

People lined the streets eagerly to watch more than 30 floats proceed through Oswestry on Saturday, led by a fire engine from Shropshire Fire and Rescue and closely followed by a steam engine.

There were many familiar faces in the parade waving to the crowds, including Buzz Lightyear, Peppa Pig, and Olaf - the snowman from Frozen.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

Santa also made an appearance in his very own sleigh, and greeted many families outside the B&M on Salop Street throughout the day.

A brass band helped create a festive, cheerful atmosphere by playing carols and Christmas songs throughout the buzzing streets of Oswestry.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

The Oswestry Christmas Parade 2022.

And sweets were thrown from passing floats, to give locals a little sugar rush on the special day.

The parade was organised by local Rotary Groups, in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

More photos: