Oswestry streets are abuzz for Christmas parade

People lined the streets eagerly to watch more than 30 floats proceed through Oswestry on Saturday, led by a fire engine from Shropshire Fire and Rescue and closely followed by a steam engine.
There were many familiar faces in the parade waving to the crowds, including Buzz Lightyear, Peppa Pig, and Olaf - the snowman from Frozen.
Santa also made an appearance in his very own sleigh, and greeted many families outside the B&M on Salop Street throughout the day.
A brass band helped create a festive, cheerful atmosphere by playing carols and Christmas songs throughout the buzzing streets of Oswestry.
And sweets were thrown from passing floats, to give locals a little sugar rush on the special day.
The parade was organised by local Rotary Groups, in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for local charities.