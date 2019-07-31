Menu

TV gardener Chris Beardshaw coming to Oswestry

By Sue Austin

Gardening personality Chris Beardshaw will be in Oswestry in September.

Chris Beardshaw

The Weston Rhyn Gardening Club is organising a evening with the green-fingered expert at the Marches School in Oswestry on September 11.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Rowanthorn in Castle Court, Oswestry, or by ringing Ann on 01691 778521.

Mr Beardshaw has presented many gardening television programmes and is a regular panel member on Radio Four's Gardening Question Time.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

