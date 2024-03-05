Oswestry gym unveils impressive new studio

Coach House Fitness welcomed the mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Olly Rose, as the business launched the brand new studio, created by converting the former swimming pool and spa area at the venue in Church Street.

The mayor even gloved up to try out the boxing pads with instructor Liam Grasier before cutting the ribbon.

Liam Grasier (Fitness Instructor) and Mayor of Oswestry, councillor Olly Rose.

The refurbishment is part of the business's continued expansion journey and the new studio is now set to host a diverse range of fitness classes.

The business will be rolling out an exciting line-up of 29 weekly live and virtual classes from spin sessions to boxercise, circuit classes, yoga, and core-strengthening pilates. All classes are open to both members and non-members on a pay-as-you-go basis.