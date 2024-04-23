Final curtain for independent Oswestry cinema after community takeover hopes dashed

After 14 years, the owners of Kinokulture - a community cinema in the converted old Kingswell Chapel in Oswestry - are getting ready to show their final film.

Ian Garland and Ruth Carter announced that the cinema was going to close back in 2022 amid "spiralling costs".

It was hoped that the cinema could be passed over to community ownership, but the pair revealed earlier this month that plans had failed at the last minute.

Ruth said: "Our hopes and plans were to pass the cinema over to community ownership so that a new group of committed and passionate cinema lovers could sign a new lease and keep the cinema going.

"We thought that all was going to plan until a month ago when the group involved decided that they could no longer commit to the plan.

"We have spent the last few weeks trying to create a rescue plan but sadly have come to realise that this will not be possible given the constraints we are under."

Ian Garland of Kinokulture in Oswestry

As a result, the pair have said they will not be renewing the theatre's lease when it ends this month and are set to retire after their final screening on Tuesday - a National Theatre Live broadcast of Nye.

Oswestry Film Society, who were calling Kinokulture their home, will now be showing films at The Hermon Chapel.

Ian and Ruth said their farewells to supporters in a newsletter, writing: "We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible support over the years, your friendship and most of all for coming on this journey with us."