Foodies pack out Oswestry festival - with pictures

The market town was packed with hundreds of hungry foodies on Saturday and Sunday for the annual food and drink festival.

Tents selling all kinds of goods lined Bailey Street and Cross Street, tempting customers with homemade treats.

Nicki Didier, who owns Orchard Pigs with her husband Robert, said her stall was busy both days with customers snapping up their homemade bread and pastries.

"We've been coming to the food festival from the year dot," she said.

"It's always a fabulous event for us as we have quite a big following here in Oswestry as we come to the weekly market.

Nicky Didier from Orchard Pigs Bakery

"We started out 17 years ago in Wrexham making sausages and we have just kept growing every since. We now make 70 different things and have just opened our own farm shop in Tattenhall."

Oswestry-based Henstone Distillery was also popular with the crowds.

Owner Chris Troller said: "This it our second year at the festival. We've only been going since November 2017 but we've got a whole range here now, including whiskey, bourbon, rum, gin and our new vodka which is all made about a mile away from here"

The town "buzzing" all weekend, according to the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor John Price.

"Oswestry has got so much to offer and this is just one of a number of great events thanks to the town council," he added.

"The food festival puts money back into the economy and helps to build tourism. I spoke to one couple who were visiting and said they wanted to move here when they retire."