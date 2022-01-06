Film: Greed

The film society is hoping that both old and new customers who’ve so far stayed away will be reassured and return for some fantastic films when the new season starts on January 18.

Michael Hudson from the society said: "We are thrilled to be showing some stunning films in a season with something for everyone.

"We have a slightly belated Valentine’s Day rom-com with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, an acclaimed Danish thriller and an award winning Irish drama about adoption.

"The cinema is the safest feeling venue I’ve been to during lockdown and beyond, and we hope people will be eager to come back and enjoy films on the big screen once again.”

The society is emphasising that Kinokulture cinema, in Arthur Street, Oswestry still has sanitising, social distancing and mask wearing where appropriate.

With films screeningon the first and third Tuesday of the month from January onwards, the new season starts with Marie Curie biopic Radioactive starring Rosamund Pike.

Also screening later in the season is Steve Coogan satire Greed, a tribute to the late Christopher Plummer, Beginners, and the Oscar winning black comedy thriller Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan.

Tickets are £5 - £6 and you can find more information about the new season, watch trailers and buy tickets at www.oswestryfilmsociety.com.