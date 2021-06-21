Ultimate truck show roars into Whitchurch

By Charlotte BentleyWhitchurchNorth Shropshire entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Engines started up across Whitchurch over the weekend as trucks of all shapes and sizes roared into town.

Show Motions Ltd Ultimate Trucks Whitchurch 2021
Show Motions Ltd Ultimate Trucks Whitchurch 2021

The Show Motions Ultimate Trucks event went up a gear as truck-loving fanatics visited Whitchurch Rugby Club to see the marvellous machines on display.

The show, organised by Stuart Nagington, has been held in Whitchurch for the last five years, and welcomes truck fans and novices alike to marvel at the wonder of show trucks, vintage vehicles and custom trucks.

The family friendly event follows Stuart's other successful venture, Truck Expo, which was held at the Telford International Centre back in 2019. This was was the first show of its kind in the UK.

Andy Legge and Matt Westy from N. Yates Recovery
Andy Legge and Matt Westy from N. Yates Recovery
Sam Pearson from Supamix
Sam Pearson from Supamix

More than 500 trucks were present at the show at the weekend, with performances from BMX stunt groups, pedal bike stunts, live music and even a magician for children.

Stuart said: "We are a growing local company trying to find our way in the events industry.

"We have held the show at Whitchurch for the last five years as well as our Truck Expo in Telford in 2019."

North Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News