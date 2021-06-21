Show Motions Ltd Ultimate Trucks Whitchurch 2021

The Show Motions Ultimate Trucks event went up a gear as truck-loving fanatics visited Whitchurch Rugby Club to see the marvellous machines on display.

The show, organised by Stuart Nagington, has been held in Whitchurch for the last five years, and welcomes truck fans and novices alike to marvel at the wonder of show trucks, vintage vehicles and custom trucks.

The family friendly event follows Stuart's other successful venture, Truck Expo, which was held at the Telford International Centre back in 2019. This was was the first show of its kind in the UK.

Andy Legge and Matt Westy from N. Yates Recovery Sam Pearson from Supamix

More than 500 trucks were present at the show at the weekend, with performances from BMX stunt groups, pedal bike stunts, live music and even a magician for children.

Stuart said: "We are a growing local company trying to find our way in the events industry.