TV auctioneer heading to Whitchurch to film new project

Trevanion and Dean's first auction of the new year will see Paul Martin, presenter of BBC's Flog It! and Trust Me, I'm a Dealer, in attendance as he films the sale as part of a new TV project.

The Whitchurch based auctioneers is inviting guests to come along and watch the drama of the auction unfold, and be in with the chance of being captured by film crews on the sale day.

Auctioneer Christina Trevanion, said: "We're starting 2020 off with a bang, with over 900 lots in this month's catalogue, including a specialist single-owner collection of art pottery, a rare Victorian Sphairistike tennis set, and some fantastic examples of Asian art, all set to go under the hammer. It is certainly not one to miss.

Christina Trevanion at the auction house in Whitchurch

"Whether you're an avid antiques enthusiast or a first-timer, this is an great opportunity to do a spot of bargain hunting, and get a behind the scenes look at the magic of television – and maybe even be featured on the small screen yourself."

The sale will take place on Saturday at the auction house on Station Road in Whitchurch, and will mark the company's first auction of the year.

Doors will be open for public viewing on Thursday from 12pm to 6pm, and on Friday from 10am to 4pm.

On Saturday, doors will open from 9am with the auction starting at 10am. The full catalogue can be viewed online.