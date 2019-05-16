More rock and bowl with new camp site

With the 11th iteration of the independent festival set to return from next Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27, visitors can apply for camping tickets at a nearby field measuring just under an acre.

The field is owned by tractor traders JR Tomkinson & Sons, and is situated near Four Alls about a mile from the festival area near Market Drayton's swimming pool off Newtown.

Yvonne McPhillips from the business said: "We have only been set up about 12 to 13 months.

"People have been ringing the festival to find accommodation in Market Drayton but there isn't much in the town.

"This is their opportunity to park just down the road and hopefully spend a bit longer in the town.

"We have five electric hook-ups and water taps around the field, we are encouraging caravans, camper vans, motorhomes and tents. Also there will be mobile shower and toilet facilities."

The field is enclosed, with another similar-sized field as overspill if necessary.

Festival organiser Laurence Payne said as the festival grew and attracted more attendees from further afield, the hotels and bed and breakfasts in Market Drayton filled up quickly, and that he was excited to see more people staying through the weekend.

A camping pitch will cost £55 for three days, and £55 for four. Access to the festival itself is not included.