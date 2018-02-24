Shropshire businessman buzzing to return to Take Me Out

Chiles Cartwright is tonight hoping to win the heart of one of two female celebrities as the producers turn the tables on 30 men who have starred in the show over the last 10 years.

Gymnast Claudia Fragapane and The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Sims were arriving in the famous love lift to choose one of the men, in the opposite of the show’s usual format.

The male hopefuls for the special Take Me Out show

For tonight’s show it is to be Chiles and 29 other men in charge of the ‘no likey, no lighty’ buttons.

Chiles, 39, won himself a date with a lady called Ruth on his last appearance on Take Me Out, and said that although love did not blossom they are still in touch.

“She is lovely and we dated for a while but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the long run. She says she will be watching on Saturday,” he said.

Chiles on his first appearance with Ruth

He would not reveal whether he managed to charm either Claudia or Chloe and win a date to the Isle of Fernando’s, but said it was a fantastic chance to return to the show.

“It’s just another version of speed dating,” he said.

“It was great to be on the other side of the buzzers. The group of lads were fantastic and really supportive of each other and of the ladies.

“We knew exactly how nerve wracking it is coming down in that lift and so understood how the ladies must have felt.

“I was gobsmacked to be asked back onto the show with a great group of cheeky chappies looking for love.”

Chiles on the podium

Chiles, whose claim to fame in his first appearance was karate chopping a watermelon, said presenter Paddy McGuinness was brilliant.

He said: “He has an incredible memory and asked me how my karate was going. He is a really genuine guy.”

He also said his Shropshire company LRS was doing well. “We sell roofing materials all across the UK,” he said.

Host Paddy McGuiness is a 'really genuine guy' according to Chiles

Speaking ahead of the show, diminutive gold medal winning gymnast Claudia said she had never had a date.

She said: “It’s not that I’m picky I just don’t have a lot of time.

"I’m not looking for a guy that’s super ripped but someone who has an interest in sport.

“I come from a big Italian family; my dad jokes I’m not allowed a boyfriend until I’m 25.”

Back in 2014 Chiles was left “gutted” at being the first contestant fired from that year’s run of the Apprentice.

Speaking after his exit from the show he said: “I was really disappointed as I thought I was one of the strongest candidates.

“It was unfortunate to be the first one out. If the boys had won, I think I could have gone the distance. I wanted to win, and that was my end goal.

“But life goes on and it didn’t knock my confidence.”