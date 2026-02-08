Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum is coming to Wolverhampton with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - tickets, dates venue and more

Jeff Goldblum - who recently starred with Ariana Grande in box office smash Wicked - has announced his first ever UK tour with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - and they are coming to Wolverhampton.

Goldblum launched the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 30 years ago.

Since then, he and his band have performed for delighted audiences throughout the United States and all over the world playing contemporary arrangements of classic jazz and American Songbook standards.

You will be able to see him at The Halls in Wolverhampton on Thursday, May 28. Tickets are going on sale this Friday (February 13) at 10am. There is also pre-sale access if you sign up to The Halls newsletter. Book your tickets and get more details here: Jeff Goldblum at The Halls in Wolverhampton

Jeff Goldblum’s music career

Following the success of its companion album Still Blooming, which debuted at #1 on the Official Jazz & Blues Albums Chart and #10 on the UK Official Albums Chart in 2025, Still Blooming: Night Blooms marks a rich new chapter in his ever-evolving musical journey.

Set to be released on June 5, 2026 on Universal’s recently relaunched Fontana label, Still Blooming: Night Blooms marks an electrifying continuation of Goldblum’s successful musical odyssey alongside his longtime ensemble, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Piano playing Goldblum also adds his unique vocals on a few tracks on this forthcoming album, alongside a dazzling lineup of collaborators whom he’s mobilized as a result of his illustrious decades-long career across film, television, stage, fashion, and music including dodie, Cynthia Erivo, Melody Gardot, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Charlie Puth, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes and more.

This Morning viewers: Is Jeff Goldblum flirting with Holly Willoughby? (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jeff Goldblum’s film and TV career

Recently co-starring as The Wizard of Oz with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the critically acclaimed global box office smashes, “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good”, Jeff Goldblum’s storied career now spans nearly six decades of award-winning work as a starring actor in film, television and theatre.

He has also produced both film and television projects and is an Oscar nominated director for his short feature film, “Little Surprises”. Goldblum’s many cinema credits include “The Big Chill”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, and “The Fly”— and box office behemoths “Independence Day”, “Jurassic Park”, and “Thor Ragnarok”.

On television, Goldblum most recently starred in the highly regarded Netflix limited series, “KAOS”. In addition, he has been Emmy nominated for his work on “Will and Grace” and for his National Geographic/Disney Plus offering “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” which he also executive produced. On the stage, Goldblum has starred in Broadway productions including “The Pillowman” and “Domesticated”, and the London production of “Speed the Plow”.

How to get tickets to see Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchesta in Wolverhampton

You will be able to see him at The Halls in Wolverhampton on Thursday, May 28. Tickets are going on sale this Friday (February 13) at 10am. There is also pre-sale access if you sign up to The Halls newsletter. Book your tickets and get more details here: Jeff Goldblum at The Halls in Wolverhampton