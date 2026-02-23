Male voice choirs unite for St David’s Day concert at Theatre Severn

This is a celebratory concert featuring Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir and Meibion Goronwy Male Voice Choir. With Lucie Rhiannon (Soprano), Meilir Tudur Davies (Cornet), Esther Llugwy Parry (Cello), and compere Dilwyn Morgan.

Tickets are £23.50 available from the theatre:

theatresevern.co.uk/whats-on/st-davids-day-concert

Box Office: 01743 281281

mail@theatresevern.co.uk