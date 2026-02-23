Shropshire Star
Male voice choirs unite for St David’s Day concert at Theatre Severn

North Wales Association of Male Voice Choirs have arranged a St David's Day concert at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury on Saturday (February 28), in support of the Alzheimer's Society.

This is a celebratory concert featuring Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir and Meibion Goronwy Male Voice Choir. With Lucie Rhiannon (Soprano), Meilir Tudur Davies (Cornet), Esther Llugwy Parry (Cello), and compere Dilwyn Morgan.

Tickets are £23.50 available from the theatre:

Concert in support of The Alzheimer's Society
