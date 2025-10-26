Marti Pellow live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham: Stage times, set list, support and how to get there
Join Marti Pellow on the 30th Anniversary Tour of 'Love is All Around' at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Sunday, October 26. Here's details of what to expect when he takes to the stage.
In celebration of one of the generation's most iconic songs, Marti Pellow has announced a thrilling UK arena tour in 2025, marking a monumental 30 years since the release of his timeless hit, Love Is All Around. This song, which became the defining track of the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack and went on to dominate the charts, is still beloved by fans around the world – and Marti is ready to celebrate this anniversary in a big way.
The arena tour will see Marti revisit his career-defining moments, with a special spotlight on Love Is All Around. It will also feature a host of other hits from his days with Wet Wet Wet and his hugely successful solo career. Expect fan favourites like Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, and more, alongside exciting surprises that will make this tour unforgettable.
Lorraine Kelly's life-saving Change+Check campaign is back for its sixth year, continuing its mission to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early detection. To mark this incredible milestone and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic song "Love is All Around," Lorraine will be joining forces with Marti Pellow and the Change+Check choir for a very special rendition.
The new single is now available to download and buy on all major platforms, click here, with all proceeds donated to Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity. Marti has also pledged that £1 net from every ticket sold will go towards helping the incredible work that Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity offer providing practical, emotional, and psychological support for those diagnosed with breast cancer. To find out more, please visit futuredreams.org.uk.
Marti Pellow said: “I was so impressed with the choir. I loved the energy that they brought to the table for it and it was just fantastic to be a part of. This year is the 30th anniversary of ‘Love is All Around' so it’s even more special for me to be associated with this wonderful charity and to give the song a destination and purpose - that was the thing that was most exciting and I was most proud of. Get downloading!”
Here are the details of his appearance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
Where is Marti performing?
He is at the Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Sunday, October 26.
How do you get there?
The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.
Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.
Performance times
Doors open: 6pm
Support Act: 7.15pm
Marti on stage at 8.15pm
Support acts
Setlist
This our best guess at some of the songs that Marti may perform during the show, although he may mix it up a little.
Jamming
Wishing I Was Lucky
Lip Service
Sweet Little Mystery
Words of Wisdom
Somewhere Somehow
Sweet Surrender
Angel Eyes
Don't Want to Forgive Me Now
The Boys of Summer
Temptation
Goodnight Girl
Vincent
Gentle on My Mind
With a Little Help From My Friends
Love Is All Around
Food and drink
The venue boasts 'market-fresh fish & chips', Greek-style Yorkshire puddings, burgers and wild venison Hot Dogs straight from the griddle. There are also a range of lagers, cider and wines on offer. The venue is card only.
Bag policy
All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.
Enjoy the show!