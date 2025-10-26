Marti Pellow live at Utilita Arena, Birmingham: Stage times, set list, support and how to get there

In celebration of one of the generation's most iconic songs, Marti Pellow has announced a thrilling UK arena tour in 2025, marking a monumental 30 years since the release of his timeless hit, Love Is All Around. This song, which became the defining track of the 1994 Four Weddings and a Funeral soundtrack and went on to dominate the charts, is still beloved by fans around the world – and Marti is ready to celebrate this anniversary in a big way.

The arena tour will see Marti revisit his career-defining moments, with a special spotlight on Love Is All Around. It will also feature a host of other hits from his days with Wet Wet Wet and his hugely successful solo career. Expect fan favourites like Wishing I Was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery, and more, alongside exciting surprises that will make this tour unforgettable.

Marti Pellow - Love Is All Around 30th Anniversary Tour

Lorraine Kelly's life-saving Change+Check campaign is back for its sixth year, continuing its mission to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early detection. To mark this incredible milestone and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic song "Love is All Around," Lorraine will be joining forces with Marti Pellow and the Change+Check choir for a very special rendition.

The new single is now available to download and buy on all major platforms, click here, with all proceeds donated to Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity. Marti has also pledged that £1 net from every ticket sold will go towards helping the incredible work that Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity offer providing practical, emotional, and psychological support for those diagnosed with breast cancer. To find out more, please visit futuredreams.org.uk.

Marti Pellow said: “I was so impressed with the choir. I loved the energy that they brought to the table for it and it was just fantastic to be a part of. This year is the 30th anniversary of ‘Love is All Around' so it’s even more special for me to be associated with this wonderful charity and to give the song a destination and purpose - that was the thing that was most exciting and I was most proud of. Get downloading!”

Here are the details of his appearance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Where is Marti performing?

He is at the Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham on Sunday, October 26.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Performance times

Doors open: 6pm

Support Act: 7.15pm

Marti on stage at 8.15pm

Support acts

Brian Kennedy

Setlist

This our best guess at some of the songs that Marti may perform during the show, although he may mix it up a little.

Jamming

Wishing I Was Lucky

Lip Service

Sweet Little Mystery

Words of Wisdom

Somewhere Somehow

Sweet Surrender

Angel Eyes

Don't Want to Forgive Me Now

The Boys of Summer

Temptation

Goodnight Girl

Vincent

Gentle on My Mind

With a Little Help From My Friends

Love Is All Around

Food and drink

The venue boasts 'market-fresh fish & chips', Greek-style Yorkshire puddings, burgers and wild venison Hot Dogs straight from the griddle. There are also a range of lagers, cider and wines on offer. The venue is card only.

Bag policy

All bags are searched prior to entry; therefore, to help speed things up and ensure your safety, the venue would prefer if you didn't bring a bag to our venue. If you need to bring one, it needs to meet the following criteria: No bigger than A4 in size (21cm x 30cm x 19cm). Maximum of two compartments. Rucksacks are not permitted.

