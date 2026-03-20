UK Foo Fighters set to shake KK’s Steel Mill
Get ready for a night of big riffs and bigger choruses as UK Foo Fighters hit KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton on Friday, March 27.
Widely hailed as the UK’s ultimate tribute to the Foo Fighters, the band delivers a high-octane set spanning three decades of hits — from raw early classics to arena-filling anthems. Fronted in the spirit of Dave Grohl, the show captures the energy, humour and full-throttle sound that made the originals global rock icons.
With an 18-year reputation and praise from major music press — plus a nod in the BBC documentary UK Foo Fighters – My Hero — this is more than a tribute, it’s a full live experience.
Expect wall-to-wall singalongs, pounding drums and the kind of electric atmosphere that defines a Foo Fighters gig.
For tickets, head to: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-uk-foo-fighters