UK Foo Fighters set to shake KK’s Steel Mill

Widely hailed as the UK’s ultimate tribute to the Foo Fighters, the band delivers a high-octane set spanning three decades of hits — from raw early classics to arena-filling anthems. Fronted in the spirit of Dave Grohl, the show captures the energy, humour and full-throttle sound that made the originals global rock icons.

With an 18-year reputation and praise from major music press — plus a nod in the BBC documentary UK Foo Fighters – My Hero — this is more than a tribute, it’s a full live experience.

Expect wall-to-wall singalongs, pounding drums and the kind of electric atmosphere that defines a Foo Fighters gig.

UK Foo Fighters

For tickets, head to: kkssteelmill.co.uk/event-uk-foo-fighters