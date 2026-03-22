Germa Adan will be at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm

Germa is a composer, vocalist, and string musician whose music traverses Haitian, American, and British folk traditions, the rich sonic languages of the Afro-diaspora, and the improvisational spirit of jazz.

Born in Les Cayes, Haiti, and raised between the US and the UK, Germa’s transatlantic journey informs a sound that is both rooted and exploratory.

Her performances blend layered string and vocal harmonies with poetic storytelling and social consciousness — inviting audiences into immersive musical experiences that speak to ancestry, memory, and connection.

She has performed at major UK venues and festivals including Birmingham Symphony Hall, Cecil Sharp House, Migration Matters Festival, Moseley Folk Festival, Sidmouth Folk Festival, and Manchester Folk Festival.

Whether performing solo or in collaboration, Germa’s work centres on musical dialogue, community, and deep listening.

Her second album, Borderlines & Bloodlines, draws on Haitian heritage, literature, and oral history. Featuring collaborations with British jazz artist Xhosa Cole and Senegalese kora player Kadialy Kouyate, the album was named one of Folk Alley’s Best Trad Albums of 2023 and praised for its emotional depth and genre-defying spirit.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682605