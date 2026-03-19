New Children’s Choir to launch in Powys with 50 years of friendship at its heart

Mandy and Lorraine are launching the Llandrindod Wells Children's Community Choir

Founded by lifelong friends Mandy Davies and Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones, who have been singing together for over 50 years, the choir is rooted in a shared passion for music, performance and nurturing young voices.

With combined backgrounds in primary education and theatre, they bring decades of experience supporting children both in the classroom and on the stage.

“We’ve spent a lifetime singing together and working with young people,” they said.

“Now we want to create something really special — a place where children feel safe, supported and inspired to find their voice, build confidence and make friendships.”

The choir will offer a welcoming and inclusive environment where children can develop their musical skills while enjoying the joy of singing as part of a group.

More than just music, the focus is on connection, creativity and celebrating what can be achieved together.

A free taster session will take place on Monday, March 23 at the Royal British Legion, with regular rehearsals beginning on Monday, April 13 at the same venue.

For more information please contact Mandy and Lorraine at lwchildrenscommunitychoir@gmail.com and follow Llandrindod Wells Children’s Community Choir on Facebook and Instagram