Oasis' V Festival Staffordshire setlist - their last show before infamous fight

Gigs in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin are all planned for next summer, which will end a 16-year hiatus for the band, during which Noel and Liam Gallagher barely spoke.

Noel left the band on August 28 2009 after a fight with his brother backstage just before they were due to go on stage at the Rock-en-Seine festival near Paris.

It's meant that, until next summer, Oasis' most recent gig was on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, when they played V Festival at Weston Park as part of their Dig Out Your Soul tour, six days before the infamous break up.

Speaking beforehand, festival director Bob Angus said: "We're genuinely thrilled to have such an eclectic line-up this year.

"Our headliners, The Killers and Oasis, are two of the biggest acts in music today and with them being joined by some really exuberant newcomers, this summer's V Festival is set to give festival fans something to shout about."

Liam Gallagher with Oasis at V Festival in 2009

In its review, NME said the band was on "fine form", adding that they only played three songs from the Dig Out Your Soul album, and filled most of their 90-minute set with some of their biggest hits.

Noel did most of the interacting with the crowd, with Liam signing off: “This is the last song. You’ve been biblical and we’re out of here. I am the f***ing walrus.”

V Festival continued until 2017. In its last year, performers at Weston Park included P!nk, Craig David, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, George Ezra, Madness, Anne-Marie, Busted and Sigma.

Oasis V Festival setlist

Noel Gallagher with Oasis at V Festival in 2009

F*****' In The Bushes

Rock ‘N’ Roll Star

Lyla

The Shock Of The Lightning

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Roll With It

Waiting For The Rapture

The Masterplan

Songbird

Slide Away

Morning Glory

My Big Mouth

Half The World Away

I’m Outta Time

Wonderwall

Supersonic

Live Forever

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Champagne Supernova

‘I Am The Walrus’