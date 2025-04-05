New record shop launches on National Record Store Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Retro Records, Herefordshire’s newest record shop, officially launches on May 12 to coincide with national Record Store Day. The shop run by Mark Parker is selling new and used vinyl, CDs and musical instruments, plus there are two listening booths - so you can try before you buy. There is also a mezzanine Coffee and Cake Station where you can sit in or takeaway.

To celebrate the launch in their own quirky way, The Retro Station are running a fancy dress competition for your furry friends! They are asking for you to bring your dog along on Saturday 12th in a music inspired costume, best costume at the end of the day will scoop a £20 voucher from Kulamoo Hounds and a £30 voucher from Retro Records.

This month marks a year since The Retro Station undertook new ownership under Mark and Karen Parker. “This is really a double celebration, it has been a fantastic first year. We have several new traders, including the record shop, and we are committed to creating a unique shopping experience unlike anything else you will see in Leominster. We aim to have something for everyone under one roof and to meet all budgets. We are really looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to the store on April 12” says Mark

A customer enjoys the coffee station at Retro Records, inside The Retro Station in Leominster. Retro Records officially launches on May 12, national Record Store Day.

The whole Retro Station family are joining in on the Open Day, with 20 of the units offering 10 per cent discount on stock. Plus, anyone who purchases anything on the day gets entered into a prize draw for a fantastic hamper of goodies!

The window of The Retro Station, on Worcester Road, Leominster.

The Retro Station is over 8,000 square feet of vintage and antique furniture, collectables, Dr Martens and clothes. It is also home to Echo Studio Mirai a social enterprise selling upcycled and restored furniture. The shop is open 9-4pm Monday to Saturday and can be found at Station Yard Industrial Estate, Worcester road, Leominster, HR6 8TW - just down from the train station. Free parking.

The Retro Station, on Worcester Road, Leominster.

About Record Store Day

Customers at The Retro Station, on Worcester Road, Leominster.

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when almost 300 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

The Doc Shop at The Retro Station, on Worcester Road, Leominster. The Doc Shop sells new and pre loved Dr Martens.

Record Store Day first started in 2007 when a gathering of record shop owners came together in the US to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores.

The Retro Station, on Worcester Road, Leominster.

The first official event took place on 19 April 2008, and today it is celebrated by thousands of record shops all over the globe in what's become the biggest new music event of the past decade.

Mark Parker of Retro Records at The Retro Station in Leominster. Retro Records officially launches on May 12, national Record Store Day. Mark is pictured by his listening booths.

Record Store Day 2025 will take place on Saturday, 12 April.

Billy the Parti Poodle dressed up as Brian May from Queen to promote the launch of Retro Records at The Retro Station in Leominster, on national Record Store Day on May 12