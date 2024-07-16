Jazz sensation American Idol's Casey Abrams launches first UK solo tour with a date in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Casey Abrams is crossing the pond next week for five dates between July 20 and 28, starting off at the Hermon Arts in Oswestry on Saturday July 20, with support from local musician Jack Amblin.

Abrams and Amblin know each other as bandmates with the ensemble group Postmodern Jukebox where they have performed before sell out crowds around the world.

Mr Abrams, from Los Angeles, was a finalist in American Idol where he was the first contestant to regularly perform with his upright bass, and featuring a finale performance duetting with Jack Black.

He finished in sixth place on the show even though show judge Randy Jackson called him “the best musician we’ve ever had on Idol”.

He’ll also swing by Manchester, London, Dublin and Glasgow on a whistle-stop tour sure to thrill his legions of die-hard fans in the UK who haven’t seen him perform live here for several years.

Casey Abrams burst into the public eye in 2011.

As well as producing several solo albums, Casey went on to spend five years with the international sensation Postmodern Jukebox touring as a performer and emcee and starring in many of their most popular viral videos.

To date, Casey has tallied over 150 million views for his video performances with PMJ.

He has completed dozens of national and International PMJ tours across five continents, playing to packed audiences at the Sydney Opera House, London’s O2 Arena, Radio City Music Hall and heading up a residency at The Mirage, Las Vegas.

Having recently returned to the stage after 18 months recuperating from a serious of major operations – and having had his last surgery only a month ago – as part of a years-long battle with Ulcerative Colitis, Casey has burst back on the scene in Los Angeles with a vengeance.

His social media presence has exploded, with his Instagram Kitchen Chronicles Reels racking up tens of millions of views and fuelling a renewed buzz in the multi-instrumentalist widely considered to be the nicest man in music.

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast! See the musician's website.