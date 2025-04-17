Páirc Summer Series 2025: More acts announced for the UK’s biggest Irish music & culture celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Independent Birmingham-Irish festival Pairc Summers Series announces more major headliners and Irish acts for their 2025 August Bank Holiday celebrations.

They join previously announced headliners Saw Doctors and Nathan Carter across the Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24 at the King’s Heath Irish Centre grounds.

The two day outdoor festival is set to be the biggest celebration of Irish music and culture in the UK. The 2025 line-up will feature:

Sunday headliners

A specially curated show from Sharon Shannon Big Band featuring Liam Ó Moanlai from Hothouse Flowers, Mundy, Camille O’Sullivan & Cait O’Riordan from The Pogues. The band will take to the stage on Sunday night to headline this year’s festival.

Other major Irish acts

The Undertones,

The High Kings,

Tumbling Paddies,

Fin Furey,

The Young Wolfe Tones

Páirc Summer Series

Tons of local West Midlands Irish bands including:

The Pogue Traders,

The Father Teds,

Lampa,

One For The Road

Ciaran Healy, co-owner of the festival said “We can’t wait to be back at The New Irish Centre in King’s Heath this August Bank Holiday. Big thank you to everyone who has already bought a ticket to our 2025 show. We can’t wait for The Saw Doctors to come to Birmingham - this year is shaping up to be a very special edition of Pairc!”

Saw Doctors

What else is happening at Páirc Summer Series 2025 and how can I get tickets?

Celebrating the historical link between Birmingham and Ireland, attendees can enjoy a range of music, entertainment and activities across the festival’s street food village, Irish Dance School, and market stalls (celebrating local makers and traditional Irish produce), plus real ale bars, Guinness on tap, and locally sourced beers!

Alongside the Tier 1 day and weekend tickets, Payment Plans are now on offer for the first time in the festival’s history making it more accessible than ever. Payment Plans are applicable to weekend packages only from as little as £30 deposit.

2025 tickets go back on sale on Wednesday April 23 at 10am in the official line-up pre-sale. All remaining tickets will then go back on sale on Friday 25th April at 10am.

For more information about the festival, please visit the website: Pairc Summers Series or social media @paircsummerseries.

Nathan Carter

