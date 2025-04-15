Two musicians will be performing a night of live music to raise money for a Builth Wells venue

Toby Hay and Aidan Thorne will be playing a Wyeside Fundraiser at the arts centre on Friday, May 2 at 7pm.

In 2021, guitarist Toby Hay and bassist Aidan Thorne (Duski) headed to the studio to make an album of new music, the inspiration being the things they missed most due to the restrictions of the pandemic

They focussed on improvisation and the timbre of acoustic instruments in real spaces.

The yearning for the energy one can get from live performance with a fellow musician drove the project forward.

They will be performing material from their new album, from previous albums, and improvising new pieces.

It has gained rave reviews with Folk Radio declaring “This is the sign of a master musician”, Nation Cymru saying “Aidan Thorne’s cascading notes on the bass were enough to give you pause, make you hold your breath.” Richard Williams of the blue moment adding “Something else to add pleasure to this summer is After a Pause, the new album of acoustic duo music by two brilliant Welsh musicians, the guitarist Toby Hay and the bassist and cellist Aidan Thorne”

Tickets are £13 in advance and £15 on the night and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk