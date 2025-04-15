DS:UK are back with one of their most popular tours – “Brothers in ’85” and its coming to Llandrindod Wells

DSUK…in tribute to Dire Straits” began touring in 2016 and have quickly become regarded as the quintessential tribute band among Dire Straits fans

In 1985, Dire Straits were at the apex of their career as one of the biggest music brands and concert touring bands in the world.

Still today, Mark Knopfler remains one of our most beloved guitarists in modern Rock.

Their biggest album, Brothers in Arms, still sits in the top 10 of the best-selling albums in chart history.

“DSUK…in tribute to Dire Straits” began touring in 2016 and have quickly become regarded as the quintessential tribute band among Dire Straits fans with their incredible attention to musical and sonic detail, the humour, fun, and interesting history that they pack into their shows.

To say that “dS:uK” sound like Dire Straits is an understatement.

Their 2025 “Brothers in 85” tour, once again, pays tribute to the worldwide Brothers in Arms tour, with the band bringing fans the ultimate 1985 Dire Straits experience and all of those legacy songs that you want to hear, including Sultans of Swing and Money for Nothing!Here comes Johnny singing oldies goldies…. it’ll truly give you a shiver in the dark!

They will be playing at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and there is unreserved seating so you can sit where you like.

Book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW or call 0300 102 4255

For more information visit www.thealberthall.co.uk