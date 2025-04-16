UK's 'most iconic retro festival' returns to Shropshire - everything you need to know from line-up to tickets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Let’s Rock has been leading the way for quality, family-friendly 80s music festivals since 2009.

And it’s set to take over The Quarry, Shrewsbury, this July as it makes its highly-anticipated return this summer.

It will also be stopping in Exeter, Leeds, Northampton, Scotland, Southampton and Wales with a vibrant line-up of artists and musicians.

Let’s Rock is set to return to the Quarry this summer. Photo: NW

Here’s everything you need to know about Let’s Rock in Shrewsbury.

What is Let’s Rock?

Running since 2009, Let’s Rock is one of the best retro festival series in the country.