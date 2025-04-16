UK's 'most iconic retro festival' returns to Shropshire - everything you need to know from line-up to tickets
The UK’s “most iconic retro festival series” is coming to Shropshire this year.
By Geha Pandey
Let’s Rock has been leading the way for quality, family-friendly 80s music festivals since 2009.
And it’s set to take over The Quarry, Shrewsbury, this July as it makes its highly-anticipated return this summer.
It will also be stopping in Exeter, Leeds, Northampton, Scotland, Southampton and Wales with a vibrant line-up of artists and musicians.
Here’s everything you need to know about Let’s Rock in Shrewsbury.
What is Let’s Rock?
Running since 2009, Let’s Rock is one of the best retro festival series in the country.