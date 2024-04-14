I sat down with Aston and JB from JLS ahead of their under the stars show in Shrewsbury this summer

15 years after the release of their number one single 'Beat Again', JLS will be performing under the stars at the Quarry on Sunday, July 14.

So I sat down with Aston Merrygold and JB Gill find out what fans can expect in Shrewsbury this summer.

"A whole array of madness to be honest," Aston explained. "We do love arenas, but getting out there in the open summer is very, very special. The crowds are always special, there's something about the British sunshine that brings the best out of people.

"Obviously to add to the madness we've got our boy Tinchy Stryder supporting us as well which will be great - he did amazing on our arena tour so to bring that to Shrewsbury as well is going to be great.

"We're very very excited and we can't wait for it to come round."