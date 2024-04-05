Renowned violinist to perform in home town of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Zoë Beyers has established a reputation as one of the finest and most versatile volinists in the UK and performs worldwide as soloist, chamber musician, director and orchestral leader.

As part of the 40th anniversary season of the Shropshire Music Trust, of which she is an honorary patron, she will give a concert at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on Sunday, April 14 from 4pm as leader of and soloist with the English String Orchestra.

The orchestra has an international reputation for performances of English music, has made over fifty recordings and regularly tours Europe.

Zoë is also leader of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and now appears regularly as guest leader of the Hallé, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestras, the CBSO, the Philharmonia, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Orquesta Nacional de España.

The programme on April 14 in Shrewsbury will include Mendelssohn’s concerto for violin and strings in D minor, Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70 and Elgar’s Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op. 20.