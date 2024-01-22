Nineties rockers James to perform live at Ludlow Castle

The Manchester rockers will perform a special outdoor show in the outer bailey of the picturesque venue in July.

The performance will form part of the return of Live at Ludlow Castle, which last year saw thousands of visitors descend on the market town for three days of live music.

Since bursting on to the vibrant Manchester scene in the 80s, James have a back catalogue of 17 studio albums under their belt, racking up over 25 million sales across their successful 42 year long career, with 18th studio album ‘Yummy’ due to be released on April 12.

On Thursday, July 25, the band, known for chart-toppers 'Getting Away With It' and 'Sit Down', will be joined by Leeds indie band, The Pigeon Detectives.

They will also be supported by Britpop band, Sleeper and up-and-coming four-piece The Clause.

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to priority pre-sale from Wednesday, January 24 at 9am from: futuresound.seetickets.com/event/james/ludlow-castle/2843232?pre=postcode

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 9am from liveatludlowcastle.co.uk

Also that weekend, legendary pop and ska act Madness will perform on Saturday, July 27, supported by The Zutons, with chart-topping solo artist performing the following night.