Noughties boy band Blue to headline new Shropshire festival

Organisers of the new festival, Hawkstone Park Live, have confirmed noughties boy band Blue as their first headline act.

Hawkstone Park will host three consecutive nights of live music during the late May Bank Holiday next year.

Brit Award-winning Blue announced their reunion in October for a Greatest Hits Tour in 2024 to celebrate 20 years of making music.

Duncan James, 45, Lee Ryan, 40, Simon Webbe, 45, and Antony Costa, 42, have all confirmed they will rejoin the tour, which kicks off in April.

Blue are set to headline Hawkstone Park Live on the opening night, Friday, May 24.

A 48-hour pre-sale of tickets for selected residents within SY and TF postcode areas is now live, and all other general admission tickets will go on sale Sunday, December 24 at 10am.

The pre-sale link is available from Hawkstone Park Live's Facebook page.

The event will take place between Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26 with tickets starting from £49.