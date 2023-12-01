Italian tenor joining Shropshire singer at Newport Christmas concert

The Joy To The World Christmas show will be held at Cosy Hall in Newport on Friday next week, , featuring a range of festive favourites, both classical and modern.

The singers will be accompanied by pianist Ian Stephenson, and there will be a traditional serving of sherry and mince pies during the interval.

The audience will be invited to join in with a chorus of traditional carols during the second half.

Mezzo soprano Tara Marisa Kelsey

Tara, who lives in Telford, said: "It's quite a thing to have an Italian opera singer coming to a venue in a local town.

"Usually you will have to travel further afield to see someone like Yuri."

Yuri was awarded Best Male Singer in the Royal Opera House BP Summer Screens Competition in 2008, which saw him sing to more than 10,000 people in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Yuri Sabatini, a tenor from Rome, will be performing with Tara

He has been featured on numerous recordings and television appearances, including BBC Songs of Praise, and on Channel 4.

Yuri has also performed in high-profile concerts around the world, including at the Landshut Stadtresidenz in Bavaria, the Palazzo Gondi in Florence, and Villa Penna in Sicily.

The event will raise money for the Newport Cottage Care Centre, which provides support for the elderly and disabled.

Tickets are priced at £16, including refreshments, and can be purchased by telephoning 07957 661222.