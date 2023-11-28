First BGT winner Paul Potts set for Shropshire visit on newest tour

In 2007, Welsh singer, Paul Potts shot to fame after becoming the winner of the first-ever series of Britain's Got Talent.

His story, from bullied schoolboy to national treasure captivated audiences and inspired the Hollywood film 'One Chance'.

16 years and seven studio albums later, the tenor has performed thousands of shows around the world, topped the charts in 13 countries and appeared on Oprah twice.

Now, Paul Potts' operatic tones are set to fill the halls at Festival Drayton Centre, as he prepares to visit Shropshire on his latest tour.

The show is set to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £24.50 for a standard ticket or £45 for a VIP ticket including a meet and greet with Paul.

Booking and more information are available at: festivaldraytoncentre.com