End of year show for Telford gig venue

Following on from last month’s successful Arts Council England-funded gig at the Firefly in Oakengates, the not-for-profit community music promoters Pale Fire Music and Left for Dead Records are finishing the year with a special show on Saturday, December 2.

The promoters are bringing Matt Deighton to Telford as part of his 2023 UK tour, where he’ll be supported by Shrewsbury’s own Rowan Lawson.

Matt Deighton

Rowan Lawson said: “I’m really pleased to be supporting Matt Deighton on this date of his UK tour and will be accompanied by Charlotte Tongue on backing vocals and Dave Briggs on harmonica.”

Matt Deighton the former frontman with acid jazz heroes Mother Earth has collaborated with Paul Weller, Chris Difford of Squeeze, and the legendary New Orleans Musician Dr John.

Advance tickets for the December 2 show cost £10 plus booking fee and can be purchased from The Box Office at Telford Theatre or online at ticketstelford.com

Tickets can also be purchased at the venue on the night at £12. Doors open 7.30pm.