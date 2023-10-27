Superstar singer Emeli Sandé films latest single at Shropshire mansion

Still from Emeli Sandé's new video, All This Love, filmed at Stokesay Court

Sandé's new single, called All This Love, was filmed on location at Stokesay Court, at Onibury, near Craven Arms, and shows the star in locations around the Grade II* listed Victorian mansion.

The single's release comes in advance of the release of Sandé's new album How Were We To Know.

Her marketing team describe the song as a "grander affair which sees Emeli outpouring the song’s emotional conflict with a thrillingly physical performance".

Watch the video here:

Sandé says: “If we go through heartbreak, or experience unrequited love, we can end up channelling it in more destructive ways.

"I’m very much an all-or-nothing person, so after a relationship ends, I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do with all this love?’ We have so much energy, so much love as human beings that if it isn’t being expelled in the right way, we’re stressed, and we’re anxious.”

Since breaking through in 2012, Emeli Sandé has become one of British music’s biggest success stories.

Stokesay Court, near Onibury

Her debut album Our Version of Events spent a total of 10 weeks at number 1, reaching eight times platinum status as it became one of the best-selling albums of the decade.

She has also twice topped the singles charts and scored another nine Top 10 hits, contributing to 25 million-plus career sales to date.

Sandé is remembered also for her performances at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Her many awards include four Brits, three MOBOs and two Ivor Novellos.

Emeli Sande at the V Festival at Weston Park in 2017

Stokesay Court is set to get a good dose of publicity from the video which has been shared to the more than one million of her subscribers on YouTube.

The mansion house has been featured famously in the film Atonement, a 2007 romantic war drama film starring James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai and Vanessa Redgrave.

The film chronicles a crime and its consequences over the course of six decades, beginning in the 1930s.

Caroline Magnus, the owner of Stokesay Court, said: "It was a fantastic experience to have Emeli Sandé film such a beautiful song here at Stokesay Court.

"She was a warm and lovely person and it was a joy having her in the house.

"She was also so kind to everyone. She loved Stokesay Court, and Atonement was one of her favourite films."