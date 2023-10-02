Full list of Shropshire Music Awards winners - Shrewsbury event claims festival prize

Music fans enjoying the day

The Shropshire Music Awards were held at Telford Theatre, and Shrewsbury's Loopfest took home one of the top prizes.

The inaugural Loopfest took place in 2022 and helped Shrewsbury have its busiest day of the year. This year's event was held on July 8, bringing thousands to the town once again despite torrential rain for most of the day.

Jamie Smith, the organiser of Loopfest, said: "It's an absolute honour to win this category. We've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into building Loopfest as a respected regional festival that champions grassroots music venues and developing artists." He also extended his gratitude to Tim Rogers, aka Trademark Blud, and his team for creating the Shropshire Music Awards, commending their work on "elevating the Shropshire music scene to new heights".

Other winners included Greysha, The Innocent and Jay Weller Pritchard who won Best Video, Best Single and Star of the Future respectively.

Next year's Loopfest is going to be "the most ambitious yet", running from May 3 to 5. The festival will remain free, but there will be ticketed events featuring renowned artists at Shrewsbury Castle over the weekend.

For more information about Loopfest visit loopfest.co.uk

The full list of winners at the Shropshire Music Awards:

Best Folk - Adele and Andy

Best Venue - Percy's Cafe Bar

Best Festival - Loopfest

Best Producer - Joshua Cooke

Best Solo - LOU

Best Rock/Metal - Guns for Girls

Best Event - Audio-Tek

Best Acoustic - The Founders

Best Newcomer - Manor Heights

Best Band - Wax Futures

Best Hip Hop/Rap - Ease The Artist

Best DJ - LUCE

Best Busker - Connor Purcell

Best Covers Act - Ego Friendly

Best Drum & Bass - Deejay Darkfada

Star of the Future - Jay Weller Pritchard

Best Indie - Savannah

Best Music Store - Music Bros

Community Champion - Rock Music School

Best Video - Greysha, Stormy Weather