Full list of Shropshire Music Awards winners - Shrewsbury event claims festival prize

The Shropshire Music Awards were held at Telford Theatre, and Shrewsbury's Loopfest took home one of the top prizes.
The inaugural Loopfest took place in 2022 and helped Shrewsbury have its busiest day of the year. This year's event was held on July 8, bringing thousands to the town once again despite torrential rain for most of the day.
Jamie Smith, the organiser of Loopfest, said: "It's an absolute honour to win this category. We've put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into building Loopfest as a respected regional festival that champions grassroots music venues and developing artists." He also extended his gratitude to Tim Rogers, aka Trademark Blud, and his team for creating the Shropshire Music Awards, commending their work on "elevating the Shropshire music scene to new heights".
Other winners included Greysha, The Innocent and Jay Weller Pritchard who won Best Video, Best Single and Star of the Future respectively.
Next year's Loopfest is going to be "the most ambitious yet", running from May 3 to 5. The festival will remain free, but there will be ticketed events featuring renowned artists at Shrewsbury Castle over the weekend.
For more information about Loopfest visit loopfest.co.uk
The full list of winners at the Shropshire Music Awards:
Best Folk - Adele and Andy
Best Venue - Percy's Cafe Bar
Best Festival - Loopfest
Best Producer - Joshua Cooke
Best Solo - LOU
Best Rock/Metal - Guns for Girls
Best Event - Audio-Tek
Best Acoustic - The Founders
Best Newcomer - Manor Heights
Best Band - Wax Futures
Best Hip Hop/Rap - Ease The Artist
Best DJ - LUCE
Best Busker - Connor Purcell
Best Covers Act - Ego Friendly
Best Drum & Bass - Deejay Darkfada
Star of the Future - Jay Weller Pritchard
Best Indie - Savannah
Best Music Store - Music Bros
Community Champion - Rock Music School
Best Video - Greysha, Stormy Weather
Best Single - The Innocent, Weight of the World