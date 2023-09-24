Broseley-born bassist of Napalm Death celebrates 35 years of extreme metal

Shane Embury of Napalm Death who is from Broseley

Shane Embury was born in the Shropshire town in the late 1960s, but for the last 35 years he has been the bass player of the West Midlands grindcore metal outfit, Napalm Death.

Shane has just written an autobiography, detailing how he went from being a shy Shropshire schoolboy to a member of one of the world's most extreme bands.

The Broseley bass player, who has now moved back to his home town with his wife and their two children after a life on the road, said he decided to reflect on the last 35 years during lockdown.

He said: "When the pandemic kicked in, I hadn't been at home for years. And I thought, I went from a small village from Broseley to it being on tour non-stop for the last 35 years and suddenly realised, wow, I'm now 55."

He said his love for music came from primary school as well as his mother, who got him into bands such as Black Country glam rockers, Slade.

"I embraced it all and that's how the journey started, but I was always on a a quest to find something heavier," said Shane.

"I'd heard black Sabbath and Judas Priest, then a friend said he got a tap on the shoulder from a guitarist in a band called Napalm Death who invited us to see them play," he recalled. "They blew my mind and became really good friends and then I was asked to join.

"Napalm Death was really punk at the beginning but we added more heavier elements. Our drummer at the time coined the phrase 'grindcore', which was a mixture of death metal, hardcore punk and industrial rock but people often think of us as death metal, but we are not really.

"We were just young kids. Going up in Broseley I stuck out like sore thumb, but I had never been anywhere and I remember my first few tours my Mum had to reassure me that it was all going to be all right."

He said he talks in the book about how a life on the road took its toll, with the inevitable partying eventually forcing the father-of-two to quit drinking after the excesses of being on the road.

"The book talks about the extremes of that lifestyle. There's a lot of travel and a lot of downtime, and when you are young you start partying. It does takes its toll," he said.

"But I also talk in the book about the people I have met over the years. I met Ronnie James Dio, the singer of Black Sabbath and Rainbow who said how much he loved Napalm Death. We used to listen to him on Rainbow when we were kids. I never would have dreamed I'd get to meet my heroes."

Napalm Death, a band that is included in the world record books for their song "You Suffer" the shortest-ever recorded song at 1.3 seconds, has often attracted controversy and negative press over their style of music, but Shane said the message they are trying to get across is a positive one.

"While musically it is very extreme, lyrically we talk of social issues. The message is one of positivity and coming together as human beings, which is different from the death metal scene and people assume it is the same thing but we make a point to make our message clear."

Shane Embury joined Napalm Death in 1986

He added that despite being 55, he and the band are showing no signs of getting any softer or slower with middle age.

"The last Napalm album came out a couple of years ago and was frantic as any Napalm album," he said. "I listen to everything. I take those influences and incorporate into Napalm Death, and there's some slower stuff, but there's always a need for fast stuff and for being loud and aggressive."