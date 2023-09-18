Generous folk help charity cause smash through £100,000 mark

Visitors to this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival have raised more than £11,200 for Hope House. Image credit - rfwphotovideo.co.uk

This year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival raised more than £11,400 for Hope House, smashing through the £100,000 mark after just 15 years of the event's collaboration with the charity.

It is all part on a ongoing bid to fund music therapy sessions for children with life-threatening conditions. A total of more than £102,700 has now been raised, which includes a donation from the organisers for every adult weekend ticket sold for the four-day event at the West Mid Showground.

Every year Hope House volunteers hold a bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon, this year raising more than £3,300.

Visitors also make donations to charge mobile phones and electrical devices, raising £163, and Hope House runs a retail stall in the craft village, which reaped in more than £6,100.

The funding supports music therapy sessions at the hospice that can be an important tool for helping children communicate and have fun.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said she was delighted to have hit the milestone figure for the charity.

Sandra said; “Little did we know when we first started fundraising for Hope House, how successful it would be.

"Our festivalgoers have really taken the cause to their hearts and, year on year, continue to amaze us with their generosity and ensuring that this very important activity can continue for children at Hope House.

“We are beyond delighted to have smashed the £100,000 barrier and look forward to many, many more years of successful fundraising for this amazing charity.”

Hope House Area Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “We are always blown away by the generosity of both the festival organisers and the festival goers, but this year was even more outstanding. To smash the £100,000 barrier is truly amazing.

“Every penny raised will help seriously ill local children to enjoy the gift of music during their respite short breaks at Hope House. Thank you so much to everyone involved for this priceless on-going support that will bring so much joy to so many children.”