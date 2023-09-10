Stars are out for Shropshire's newest tribute band festival

The first rendition of Woodshrop will be taking place from September 22

Dolly Parton, Tom Jones, Tina Turner and Frank Sinatra will be just some of the names celebrated in a tribute festival later this month.

'Woodshrop' will fill the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury for the first time from September 22-24.

The festival, which will see headliners including Oasis tribute 'Oasish' and Queen homage 'Mercury', was the brainchild of seasoned festival organisers Emma and Oli Jones.

This year saw the second incarnation of the Camp Severn Kids Festival, which the pair started after a business pitch from their two children, Lari, seven, and Jack, nine.

The couple, who had some experience running smaller events, left their jobs in the fire service to explore this new career full-time.

With Woodshrop, the pair hope to create a music festival that will have all people of all generations up on their feet.

Emma explained: "We wanted a music festival that would cater for a diverse range of music and see grandparents dancing with their grandkids - one that has a nice family feel to it.

"We've done an awful lot of research on all of the bands we've got - and we'd say they are the best tribute acts in the UK."

Included in the award-winning line-up, Saturday's headliner Kevin Paul will bring the King of Rock & Roll back to the stage.

"Elvis can sometimes feel a bit parody," Emma explained, "But Kevin Paul is outstanding, he will be performing with a live band and Vegas showgirls - it's going to be amazing."

Like all of the couple's endeavours, family is at the heart of all they do.

"It's totally family-friendly, there's a fun fair, stalls and even a sandpit we kept from the kids festival so there will be lots to do while the grown-ups have a dance," Emma explained.

The event is set to run from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, 24.