EastEnders star set to bring mod musical to Telford stage

The musical opened in the West End in 2018

EastEnders star, Carol Harrison, is bringing her highly acclaimed mod musical to the stage at Telford Theatre next week.

Carol was known for playing Louise Raymond in the long-running soap opera, and her dramatic affair with her daughter's husband, Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp), had soap fans glued to their screens in the late 90s.

For seven years the actor starred as Gloria in the BBC series Brushstrokes, and played Dorothy in two series of London’s Burning.

The actor has since written, directed, produced, and starred in 'All or Nothing', a musical based on the life of Small Faces singer Steve Marriott.

In 2016, the musical rocked houses across the UK for over two years before opening in London’s West End in 2018.

Now, a concert show based on the West End big hitter is touring theatres and smaller music venues throughout the country, featuring the music of the Small Faces played by the show band and original West End cast.

The 'All Or Nothing Experience Show' will be live at Telford Theatre on Saturday, June 10.