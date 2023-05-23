Notification Settings

Impressionist Alistair takes to a street piano in Ludlow in advance of town's festival

By David Tooley

Shropshire impressionist and pianist Alistair McGowan has been tickling the ivories in the street in advance of the town's first piano festival.

Alistair McGowan

A community piano has been placed in the Fringe trailer in front of the castle where members of the public can play the instrument during the even which starts on Wednesday (May 24) with a celebrity concert hosted by Rob - Judge - Rinder.

Mr McGowan, who lives near Ludlow, has taken to the community piano to the delight of passers by.

A spokesman for the piano festival tweeted: "And the first community piano is in place in Ludlow ready for Ludlow Piano Festival.

"Alistair gives it a test run to the delight of the Sunday visitors outside the castle."

The sold out celebrity concert tomorrow will be hosted by Rob Rinder and include comedian Jo Brand, journalist Katie Derham, comedian Rachel Parris, and sports presenter Garry Richardson.

Jay and Sean from the final of Channel 4's The Piano will be interviewed briefly by Rob Rinder about their piano history, the short piece they’ve chosen to play and their career highlights.

For more information on the Ludlow Piano Festival and its events over the next few days, visit: https://ludlowpianofestival.com/programme/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

