Soul makes its monthly return to much-loved Newport clubhouse

By Megan Jones

Rare vinyls are set to be featured in a town's soul spectacular music night.

Newport's Royal Naval Association Club is preparing for an evening of funky disc spinning for its soul club's fourth event of 2023.

DJs Jason Arnold, Paul Cross, David 'Spook' Richards and Len Cook will be playing many rare and underplayed 45s.

Entry is £4 on the door, with a raffle raising money for Severn Hospice.

The Bellmans Yard Soul Club runs soul nights once a month, with visitors from all over the Midlands flocking to one of Newport's hidden gems.

The Navy Club has occupied the clubhouse in Bellmans Yard, just off Newport's High Street, since 1985.

April's soul event will run on Friday, April 7 from 8pm.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

