Sir Elton John keeps lockdown promise to pupils who wowed him with 'I'm Still Standing' cover

Sir Elton John has given students of Telford Priory School tickets to his farewell tour

Back in 2020, students of Telford Priory School remotely performed Sir Elton John's I'm Still Standing with teacher Ben Millington.

After spotting the viral video, Sir Elton promised Telford Priory School students tickets to a future show.

In a video message the star told the pupils he had watched the video three times and was "completely blown away" after being sent the students' video by a friend during lockdown.

The ex-pupils, who are now attending university, will see Sir Elton play his farewell tour in Birmingham on June 10 this year after being offered their choice of dates.

The singer, 75, is currently performing the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour after announcing in 2018 it would be his last so he could prioritise his family.