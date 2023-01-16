Singer Rag'n'Bone man to perform at Ludlow Castle's Within the Walls this summer

Rag'n'Bone Man

The internationally renowned artist, born Rory Charles Graham, rose to fame in 2016, showcasing his baritone voice with the release of his debut single ‘Human’.

He has continued to grow in popularity in the last seven years and has led sell-out tours across the globe, also collaborating with artists including Calvin Harris, Gorillaz and Pink.

Now, Rag 'n' Bone Man will be coming to Ludlow Castle on Thursday, July 20, for a special outdoor performance at the Within the Walls festival in the Outer Bailey.

Ludlow Castle general manager Gemma England said: “We are thrilled to have Rag’n’Bone Man join the line-up of Within the Walls Festival here at Ludlow Castle.

"We can already imagine that baritone voice performing 'Human' in this amazing setting. With another amazing act yet to be announced too, what a line-up we have coming to Ludlow this summer."

Today marks the third announcement of a series of artists to visit Ludlow Castle in July, alongside British bands Bastille and Kaiser Chiefs.

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday this week.

General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday.