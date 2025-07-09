It will take place on Saturday, July 12 at 7.30pm in St Andrew’s Church Presteigne.

The oratorio depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as narrated in the Book of Genesis.

The concert will feature soprano Naomi Sturges, tenor James Beddoe, bass Peter Challenger and an 18-piece orchestra Central England Camerata.

The choral society will be conducted by Simon Harper.

Earlybird tickets are £18 and they are available online from www.kingtonchoral.org.uk, www.trybooking.com, from the Salty Dog in Presteigne, the Tower House Gallery in Knighton and Border Bean Café in Kington.

On the door tickets are £20 and admission is free for under 18’s