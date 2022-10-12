Ready to stage a fundraising gig, Eternity Road and The Original Wanted band members Julian 'Jooles' Lloyd, Liz Law, Rob Hedison, Matt Chambers, and Max McKee, at Firefly, Oakengates

Eternity Road have joined forces with fellow band The Original Wanted to perform at The Firefly, in Oakengates, on Friday.

The event has been organised to remember Perla Williams, who was a big fan of the local music scene but sadly passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Money raised from the event will go to the Lingen Davis Cancer Appeal.

Julian Lloyd, guitarist for Eternity Road, said: "Perla was a big follower of ours and such a sweet lady.

"We would see her on a regular basis. She would come to most of our gigs."

"Unfortunately we lost her in March this year and it came as a shock to everyone in the local music community because most bands knew her very well. She had a large circle of friends."

The band became determined to play a gig in her memory and, after a conversation, Scott Adams at The Firefly kindly offered his club for free for the event.

"We know The Original Wanted well," added Julian. "So we thought it would be good to put a double header together and house it at the Firefly.

"Scott has kindly provided the facilities and both bands are performing for free, so all ticket receipts will go in their entirety to the charity.

"We are running a raffle as well which will hopefully generate interest on the night.

"We have set a target of £1,000 and we will see how we get on. We are really excited about it."

Perla's Gig will be taking place from 8pm on Friday at the Firefly.