Bradley from S Club 7 to perform at Shrewsbury bonfire night

S Club 7's Bradley McIntosh will perform at the West Mid Showground

This year’s spectacular will also include musical entertainment featuring Bradley from S Club 7 and The 90s Revival.

The charity event is always well attended - with tickets selling out last year - and once again there will be two separate displays. The first, a quieter show, which is ideal for smaller children, while the second held later in the evening will be a much louder affair.

Entertainment will also include a funfair, a selection of food and drink will be available and discounted earlybird tickets are on offer now, providing significant savings on individual and family tickets. There is free admission for children aged five or under.

A bonfire night spectacular will take place at the West Mid Showground. Picture: Steven Oliver

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “Fireworks night at the showground attracts thousands of people every year.

“We were back with a bang last year after missing out in 2020 due to Covid and our double fireworks spectacular proved as popular as ever, with the event selling out.

“It’s one of our most eagerly-anticipated attractions at the showground and people are talking about it already!

“It’s an amazing spectacle and a hugely successful event for us - raising a lot of money for our charity. Once again we will be sticking to the format that works so well for our visitors.

“This year we have the added music attractions of Bradley from S Club and The 90s Revival. We always have music at our bonfire nights but this year promises to be something special!

“There’s plenty of free parking, gates open at 4.30pm on Saturday, November 5th, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm. This will be an exciting colourful display with less bang - ideal for younger children.

“The second display starts at 7.45pm and will be the usual loud blockbuster event, more in keeping with what people would expect from a traditional fireworks show. Anyone attending the first show will be more than welcome to stay for the second.”

Earlybird tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for a child aged six or over and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £26.50.

Buying tickets ahead of the day and paying on the gate means a £3 saving for individual adult and children tickets and a £3.50 saving on a family ticket.