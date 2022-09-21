Notification Settings

Telford theatre group on song for Hunchback production

By Paul Jenkins

The final touches are being applied to a Telford theatre group’s latest production ahead of opening night next month.

Kurt Hassall, Reiss McSporran, Nate Osborne, Becky Hassall, Lucy Warrilow and Katie Kinnon from theatre group TADLOP getting ready for their production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) will be breaking new ground when they present the Hunchback of Notre Dame, with it thought to be the first time it has been performed in Shropshire

Based on the original gothic novel by Victor Hugo, the performance, at The Telford Theatre - formerly known as The Place - will feature songs from the Disney animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

TADLOP formed in 1972 with the stated aim of bringing “a little of the West End” to Telford. Performing twice a year, past productions have included Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma and most recently Guys and Dolls.

The group have been rehearsing for the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Hadley Methodist Church and recently held a celebratory ball with all the cast present.

Tickets are on sale for the performances, which will be at The Telford Theatre from Thursday, October 27, to Saturday, October 29.

For more details visit tadlop.com or for tickets go to telfordtheatre.com









