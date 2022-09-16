Rising star Shropshire singer-songwriter has released new single today

Louis Coupe

With a folk-pop music style compared to Tom Odell or Lewis Capaldi Louis Coupe has released Where Did The Time Go on the Leafy Outlook label.

Louis, aged 26, who thinks he's probably played "every single" music venue of note in Shropshire says he "kind of just fell into" the music business.

"I kind of just fell into it as its what I’ve always done," said Louis.

"When I was 14 my parents took me to see Elton John at what was the NIA in Birmingham and I was just taken by it instantly and went on YouTube the next day to learn how to play Your Song on the piano.

"I just kept learning songs and instruments and that transitioned into writing my own songs and it just went from there."

A young Louis became obsessed with the pioneering musical greats — The Beatles, The Stones and ELO. Spending hours searching for tutorial videos online, Louis set about teaching himself any instrument he could find.

Louis grew up in Telford, where he went to school at Thomas Telford and did a degree at Birmingham City University. He also grew up going to see Telford United at the Bucks Head and even saw them get promoted one year.

His first gig ever was Telford’s Got Talent at The Place Theatre.

"I’m proud of all the work and gigs I did over the years in Shropshire," he added.

Louis says he has probably done 500 gigs in Shropshire over the years learning the trade of being a working musician.

"I used to play 4/5 gigs a week around every pub in Shrewsbury, Telford, Market Drayton and toured all the venues like the Slade Rooms, Sunflower Lounge etc.

"I played in Telford Town Park a couple of times supporting Boyzone and Lawson, I even played at half time at a Wolves game at the Molineux a few years ago. I’ve probably done 500 gigs in Shropshire, its where I learnt the trade of being a working musician."

Louis' new single Where Did The Time Go? is described as pinning together dazzling piano lines with dramatic choruses, and a heart-wrenching enough to catch a lump in your throat, but shaded with all the optimism of a young person with the world at their feet.

And it is a song inspired by the love his grandparents have for each other.

He said: “I’ve always looked up to my grandparents and thought they had the best love story ever.

"They’ve been together so long and my grandad still loves my grandma no matter what -just as much as he did when they met - and I thought that was so inspiring for someone my age."

He added: "I guess I realised that I wanted to live a love story like that too. I wrote the song imagining his perspective and all the memories he’s collected over the years with my grandma, in turn imagining all the memories I hope to collect in my life.”

From his beginnings as an outcast in music class, Louis Coupe has forged his own innovative path through a sheer passion for music.

Fashioning together a diverse yet classic sound, the songwriter channels the timeless songbooks of the 1970s into his introspective piano-led pieces.