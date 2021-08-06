Stage set for Let's Rock Shrewsbury as 80s lovers ready to party in Quarry

The stage is put up ready for Let's Rock in The Quarry, Shrewsbury

Let's Rock Shrewsbury will bring people from far and wide to the Quarry on Saturday for the popular retro event that takes place in towns and cities across the country.

The line-up for the day features Adam Ant, OMD, ABC, Howard Jones, Tony Hadley, Midge Ure's Electronica, Nik Kershaw, Go West, Peter Hook & The Light, Then Jerico, and Peter Wylie.

The same line-up was due to appear at the venue last year, but the event was postponed due to the impact of the pandemic with the sold-out tickets being rolled over to this year.

The 80s festival is one of the largest events to take place in Shropshire since the lifting of Covid restrictions on July 19.

Festivalgoers will still have to take certain measures to attend the music, however, including producing a negative test or a vaccine pass.

Crowds at Let's Rock Shrewsbury 2019

A spokesman from the festival said: "We have a few simple conditions of entry to help keep everyone safe this weekend.

"You will be required to produce a negative lateral flow test or show evidence of double vaccination. If you are double jabbed you need to download the NHS app to get your Covid pass which you can either print at home, show on your phone or bring your immunisation card with you on the day.

"If you have not had two jabs then you will need to do a lateral flow test 24/36 hours before you attend."

People can order free lateral flow tests online or get them from a local pharmacy.

Visitors will need to register their results on the gov.uk website to receive a text and an email that will be required upon entry.

Around 10,000 fans have attended the three previous events in Shrewsbury, with the Quarry hosting the first Let's Rock in 2017.

Let's Rock kicked off its 2021 roster with Let's Rock Liverpool last weekend, and organisers hailed the day a success.

Shrewsbury's all-day counterpart is set to begin bright and early with gates opening at 10.30am. In previous years, many people have arrived on the dot with picnic hampers and folding chairs, with others ready to take advantage of the food and drinks stalls before the music begins.

Many are looking forward to a summer of music after festivals were cancelled last year.

While a handful of 2021 events have either been moved to online only, postponed or cancelled altogether, a growing number of of festivals are still going ahead with varying restrictions.

Over the border, Wales confirmed its Green Man festival will take place from August 19 to 22.