Review: Tell Me On a Sunday brings music back to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Jodie Prenger

With three matinees this week Ms Prenger will be giving her pound of flesh for certain.

Set in 1980s New York, Tell Me On a Sunday, centres on English girl, Emma and her experiences of romance as she settles in to life in the Big A.

Although she is a hat maker there was no or little evidence of that. The show is classed as a song circle as it is a one-woman show. Also in qualifying, each song needs to relate to the last to move the action back to the first song reprisal. Musical fans will love this lesser-known of shows from Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Don Black.

Ms Prenger’s voice is beautiful but the show might be slightly niche. One is aware that it has enjoyed success on the West End. Webber it undoubtedly is, Joseph’s Dream Coat it is not.

The story isn’t over inspired and at times slightly repetitive but Ms Prenger makes the show with her powerful voice.

The scenery was pleasing. Downstage the living quarters of Emma, in the middle ground there is an almost three dimensional New York skyline. Flanked stage left by a miniature Statue of Liberty and stage right, the Twin Towers. Upstage and almost out of view, there was a live band. They played wonderfully and filled the house with sweet notes.

One for the musical purist is this one. The orchestra are great and Ms. Pregner sings beautifully.