UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro announce Birmingham show for 2021

By Harriet Evans | Music

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro have announced a run of shows for 2021.

UB40's Ali Cambell and Astro at Arena Birmingham in March 2019. Photo by SnapperSK.

The Unprecedented Tour will call at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Due to the global pandemic, the band, fronted by founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, and backed by their seven-piece band, have taken the decision to tour in 2021.

During the recent enforced hiatus, the band hit the headlines when Ali and Astro reassembled the touring band remotely to record a lockdown single - a poignant cover of the late Bill Withers' Lean On Me, in aid of NHS Charities Together.

