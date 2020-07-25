UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro announce Birmingham show for 2021

The Unprecedented Tour will call at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Due to the global pandemic, the band, fronted by founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, and backed by their seven-piece band, have taken the decision to tour in 2021.

During the recent enforced hiatus, the band hit the headlines when Ali and Astro reassembled the touring band remotely to record a lockdown single - a poignant cover of the late Bill Withers' Lean On Me, in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Watch the video here: