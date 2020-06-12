Download fans enjoy festival from home with creative set ups - with pictures

From pitching tents in their gardens to creating their own stages and stocking up home bars, music fans have been getting creative in the wake of the annual festival's cancellation.

The babys involved aswell at 11 weeks old it is her first download 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0ytAmaiDqf — maxine smetherhem (@msmetherhem) June 12, 2020

The three-day event, set to take place from June 12 to 14, was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Download TV is set to launch today with a schedule of free content for fans to enjoy. It will be a one time event that can be viewed here and cannot be rewatched on demand.

We are doing Download festival virtually. Made the flag and everything @DownloadFest @TheDownloadDirt pic.twitter.com/aLCjozzCzk — Martin Collinson (@docmartin2mc) June 11, 2020

Fans will be able to watch performances from the festival's headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down as well as from the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Darkness, Babymetal, Creeper, Alter Bridge and many more.

Download fans have been tweeting their setups ready to enjoy the festival entertainment from home:

@DownloadFest #DownloadTV #Downloadrocksathome

Since our entire UK trip was cancelled (highlight was 3rd trip to Download) we brought the stage to our garage instead 🤟

Let's hope @IronMaiden & @alterbridge return for 2021. Hoping to finally see @ChevelleInc too 👍. pic.twitter.com/SktK3ZpoKe — Freeman (@estrangedcutter) June 7, 2020

Might be 2 floors up but still pitched the tents ready for #DownloadTV pic.twitter.com/vkWqSxJJ48 — The_NeonGhost (@The_NeonGhost) June 11, 2020

We packed our tent, sleeping bags, clothes, food and beer, then dragged it round a 5 mile walk of our village before pitching in the most cramped corner of the garden. Made it all more realistic😜 pic.twitter.com/Mp2H1peebh — pauldlr (@pauldlr) June 12, 2020

Complete with Download tv merch and iron maiden beers pic.twitter.com/lZ3TW7NdBb — Neil barker (@njbk2268) June 11, 2020

We are ready for #downloadfestival #DownloadTV I will complete my @IronMaiden @IronMaidenBeer bottle top collection during this weekend, have 3 left to put in and the bottles are here ready to drink! #Trooper #festivalathome #downloaddog pic.twitter.com/gi9Ndb41qL — Bekz Kelleher-Walton (@trenchwench91) June 12, 2020

Should be at Download right now. Absolutely gutted we're not there, but making the most of it at home this weekend! @DownloadFest #DL2020 #DownloadTV pic.twitter.com/oRVwl91fso — Gavin Laird (@GavinLaird) June 12, 2020

@DownloadFest watching yoga and showing my son the horns why he eats #DownloadTV pic.twitter.com/YMoM09QyLj — danny boyle (@danny3oyle) June 12, 2020

@DownloadFest was cancelled this year so Matt made the living room into our own mini festival to stream #DownloadTV all weekend! 🤘🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/DjV3C2Q0uj — NICHOLA (@Nicholalaa) June 12, 2020

The arena is open and we are waiting for the show to start #DownloadTV 🤘 pic.twitter.com/RxzCyfkLiY — Steven Gordon (@stevengordon86) June 12, 2020

If we can’t go to Download Festival, we’ll bring Download Festival to us!! READY FOR @DownloadFest TV 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ne24sACoQh — Jamie Nicholson (@JimN1982NUFC) June 11, 2020