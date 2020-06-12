Advertising
Download fans enjoy festival from home with creative set ups - with pictures
A global pandemic won't stop rock and metal fans enjoying Download Festival from the comfort of their own homes this weekend.
From pitching tents in their gardens to creating their own stages and stocking up home bars, music fans have been getting creative in the wake of the annual festival's cancellation.
The three-day event, set to take place from June 12 to 14, was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Download TV is set to launch today with a schedule of free content for fans to enjoy. It will be a one time event that can be viewed here and cannot be rewatched on demand.
Fans will be able to watch performances from the festival's headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down as well as from the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Darkness, Babymetal, Creeper, Alter Bridge and many more.
Download fans have been tweeting their setups ready to enjoy the festival entertainment from home:
