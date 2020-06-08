Download Festival raises £125,000 for NHS with charity t-shirts

Released in April, initial stocks of the shirt sold out, with more created due to 'phenomenal demand'.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to NHS Charities Together, who provide donations to 143 different charities offering aid to the NHS as well as volunteers.

As well as this, Download Festival has released merchandise online that would have been found in the onsite superstore.

Our @NHSCharities t-shirt has now raised £125,000. THANK YOU DOWNLOADERS! 🙏



We’re proud to continue our support for the charity's COVID-19 appeal during #DownloadTV. The DLTV stream will be free to access all weekend, however we’ll be asking you to please donate if you can. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2wg6fYYUWp — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 7, 2020

Earlier this year the annual three-day rock festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was set to see performances from KISS, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down, Deftones, Gojira, Korn and more.

The event will return to Donnington Park from June 4 to 6, 2021.

